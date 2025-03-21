Bob Pockrass FOX Motorsports Insider

So you’re looking to do some betting when INDYCAR goes to The Thermal Club, which airs this Sunday on FOX?

Just remember this about the series: Seven drivers won two or more races last year. No driver won more than three. So parity is the name of the game, which makes betting a bit of a challenge.

Let’s dive into my picks for The Thermal Club INDYCAR Grand Prix.

Alex Palou Outright Winner

Oh, so blame us for taking the easy route. What are we supposed to do? Do you play history or play the odds? Palou won the season opener at St. Pete. The last race on a new course? Palou won the exhibition race at Thermal a year ago. And before that? Palou won the first race at the newest Detroit Grand Prix course in 2023. For all intents and purposes, this is another new race, as it is a 65-lap event at Thermal and not 10-lap segments. That fits right into Palou’s wheelhouse.

PICK: Alex Palou 11/5 Outright Winner

Will Power Outright Winner

Everyone loves a comeback, right? Power didn’t finish a lap at St. Pete, as he exited following a wreck shortly after taking the green flag. But with 20 of his 44 career victories coming on permanent road courses, no one would be surprised if Power goes from worst in the opening race to first in this one.

PICK: Will Power 12/1 Outright Winner

Christian Lundgaard–Alexander Rossi Race Matchup

You don’t need a bet to watch this matchup. After all, Lundgaard replaced Rossi at Arrow McLaren and Rossi landed at Ed Carpenter Racing. McLaren is the stronger organization. Lundgaard started fifth and finished eighth at St. Pete; Rossi started 20th and finished 10th. Both left St. Pete relatively pleased. Lundgaard has something to prove right now. Rossi is more in building mode. Go with Lundgaard.

PICK: Christian Lundgaard 5/7 over Alexander Ross in Race Matchup

Bob Pockrass covers NASCAR and INDYCAR for FOX Sports. He has spent decades covering motorsports, including over 30 Daytona 500s, with stints at ESPN, Sporting News, NASCAR Scene magazine and The (Daytona Beach) News-Journal. Follow him on Twitter @bobpockrass.