The countdown to green is on, as INDYCAR heads to IMS this weekend for the Sonsio Grand Prix. And fans can watch the exciting action on FOX.

Fans can also dive into the odds for this weekend’s race and wager on which driver they think has what it takes to get into victory lane.

Alex Palou has been one of the biggest storylines of the season. He’s won three races so far and is currently the favorite to win this weekend in the wake of his dominant finish at Barber.

However, considering Palou’s dominance, bettors might want to take a look at the odds for which drivers will finish on the podium. Will Christian Lundgaard get his fourth podium of the season? Or will a long shot make the cut?

Let’s dive into the odds as of May 7.*

Sonsio Grand Prix 2025

Alex Palou

Outright: 3/2 (bet $10 to win $25 total)

Podium: 4/15 (bet $10 to win $12.67 total)

Will Power

Outright: 6/1 (bet $10 to win $70 total)

Podium: 3/2 (bet $10 to win $25 total)

Scott McLaughlin

Outright: 13/2 (bet $10 to win $75 total)

Podium: 3/2 (bet $10 to win $25 total)

Josef Newgarden:

Outright: 7/1 (bet $10 to win $80 total)

Podium: 11/5 (bet $10 to win $32 total)

Christian Lundgaard

Outright: 9/1 (bet $10 to win $100 total)

Podium: 7/4 (bet $10 to win $27.50 total)

Scott Dixon

Outright: 10/1 (bet $10 to win $110 total)

Podium: 3/1 (bet $10 to win $40 total)

Pato O’Ward

Outright: 10/1 (bet $10 to win $110 total)

Podium: 23/10 (bet $10 to win $33 total)

Colton Herta

Outright: 11/1 (bet $10 to win $120 total)

Podium: 23/10 (bet $10 to win $33 total)

Kyle Kirkwood

Outright: 16/1 (bet $10 to win $170 total)

Podium: 7/2 (bet $10 to win $45 total)

Marcus Ericsson

Outright: 20/1 (bet $10 to win $210 total)

Podium: 6/1 (bet $10 to win $70 total)

Marcus Armstrong

Outright: 25/1 (bet $10 to win $260 total)

Podium: 6/1 (bet $10 to win $70 total)

Alexander Rossi

Outright: 25/1 (bet $10 to win $260 total)

Podium: 7/1 (bet $10 to win $80 total)

Felix Rosenqvist

Outright: 30/1 (bet $10 to win $310 total)

Podium: 7/1 (bet $10 to win $80 total)

Rinus Veekay

Outright: 40/1 (bet $10 to win $410 total)

Podium: 10/1 (bet $10 to win $110 total)

Santino Ferrucci

Outright: 50/1 (bet $10 to win $510 total)

Podium: 12/1 (bet $10 to win $130 total)

Graham Rahal

Outright: 50/1 (bet $10 to win $510 total)

Podium: 15/1 (bet $10 to win $160 total)

David Malukas

Outright: 50/1 (bet $10 to win $510 total)

Podium: 12/1 (bet $10 to win $130 total)

Nolan Siegel

Outright: 100/1 (bet $10 to win $1,010 total)

Podium: 20/1 (bet $10 to win $210 total)

Louis Foster

Outright: 100/1 (bet $10 to win $1,010 total)

Podium: 20/1 (bet $10 to win $210 total)

Conor Daly

Outright: 100/1 (bet $10 to win $1,010 total)

Podium: 20/1 (bet $10 to win $210 total)

Kyffin Simpson

Outright: 150/1 (bet $10 to win $1,510 total)

Podium: 50/1 (bet $10 to win $510 total)

Christian Rasmussen

Outright: 150/1 (bet $10 to win $1,510 total)

Podium: 30/1 (bet $10 to win $310 total)

Callum Ilott

Outright: 150/1 (bet $10 to win $1,510 total)

Podium: 30/1 (bet $10 to win $310 total)

Devlin DeFrancesco

Outright: 200/1 (bet $10 to win $2,010 total)

Podium: 50/1 (bet $10 to win $510 total)

Sting Ray Robb

Outright: 300/1 (bet $10 to win $3,010 total)

Podium: 80/1 (bet $10 to win $810 total)

Robert Shwartzman

Outright: 300/1 (bet $10 to win $3,010 total)

Podium: 80/1 (bet $10 to win $810 total)

Jacob Abel

Outright: 300/1 (bet $10 to win $3,010 total)

Podium: 80/1 (bet $10 to win $810 total)

*Outright odds via Draftkings Sportsbook, Podium odds via bet365

