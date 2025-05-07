The countdown to green is on, as INDYCAR heads to IMS this weekend for the Sonsio Grand Prix. And fans can watch the exciting action on FOX.
Fans can also dive into the odds for this weekend’s race and wager on which driver they think has what it takes to get into victory lane.
Alex Palou has been one of the biggest storylines of the season. He’s won three races so far and is currently the favorite to win this weekend in the wake of his dominant finish at Barber.
However, considering Palou’s dominance, bettors might want to take a look at the odds for which drivers will finish on the podium. Will Christian Lundgaard get his fourth podium of the season? Or will a long shot make the cut?
Let’s dive into the odds as of May 7.*
Sonsio Grand Prix 2025
Alex Palou
Outright: 3/2 (bet $10 to win $25 total)
Podium: 4/15 (bet $10 to win $12.67 total)
Will Power
Outright: 6/1 (bet $10 to win $70 total)
Podium: 3/2 (bet $10 to win $25 total)
Scott McLaughlin
Outright: 13/2 (bet $10 to win $75 total)
Podium: 3/2 (bet $10 to win $25 total)
Josef Newgarden:
Outright: 7/1 (bet $10 to win $80 total)
Podium: 11/5 (bet $10 to win $32 total)
Christian Lundgaard
Outright: 9/1 (bet $10 to win $100 total)
Podium: 7/4 (bet $10 to win $27.50 total)
Scott Dixon
Outright: 10/1 (bet $10 to win $110 total)
Podium: 3/1 (bet $10 to win $40 total)
Pato O’Ward
Outright: 10/1 (bet $10 to win $110 total)
Podium: 23/10 (bet $10 to win $33 total)
Colton Herta
Outright: 11/1 (bet $10 to win $120 total)
Podium: 23/10 (bet $10 to win $33 total)
Kyle Kirkwood
Outright: 16/1 (bet $10 to win $170 total)
Podium: 7/2 (bet $10 to win $45 total)
Marcus Ericsson
Outright: 20/1 (bet $10 to win $210 total)
Podium: 6/1 (bet $10 to win $70 total)
Marcus Armstrong
Outright: 25/1 (bet $10 to win $260 total)
Podium: 6/1 (bet $10 to win $70 total)
Alexander Rossi
Outright: 25/1 (bet $10 to win $260 total)
Podium: 7/1 (bet $10 to win $80 total)
Felix Rosenqvist
Outright: 30/1 (bet $10 to win $310 total)
Podium: 7/1 (bet $10 to win $80 total)
Rinus Veekay
Outright: 40/1 (bet $10 to win $410 total)
Podium: 10/1 (bet $10 to win $110 total)
Santino Ferrucci
Outright: 50/1 (bet $10 to win $510 total)
Podium: 12/1 (bet $10 to win $130 total)
Graham Rahal
Outright: 50/1 (bet $10 to win $510 total)
Podium: 15/1 (bet $10 to win $160 total)
David Malukas
Outright: 50/1 (bet $10 to win $510 total)
Podium: 12/1 (bet $10 to win $130 total)
Nolan Siegel
Outright: 100/1 (bet $10 to win $1,010 total)
Podium: 20/1 (bet $10 to win $210 total)
Louis Foster
Outright: 100/1 (bet $10 to win $1,010 total)
Podium: 20/1 (bet $10 to win $210 total)
Conor Daly
Outright: 100/1 (bet $10 to win $1,010 total)
Podium: 20/1 (bet $10 to win $210 total)
Kyffin Simpson
Outright: 150/1 (bet $10 to win $1,510 total)
Podium: 50/1 (bet $10 to win $510 total)
Christian Rasmussen
Outright: 150/1 (bet $10 to win $1,510 total)
Podium: 30/1 (bet $10 to win $310 total)
Callum Ilott
Outright: 150/1 (bet $10 to win $1,510 total)
Podium: 30/1 (bet $10 to win $310 total)
Devlin DeFrancesco
Outright: 200/1 (bet $10 to win $2,010 total)
Podium: 50/1 (bet $10 to win $510 total)
Sting Ray Robb
Outright: 300/1 (bet $10 to win $3,010 total)
Podium: 80/1 (bet $10 to win $810 total)
Robert Shwartzman
Outright: 300/1 (bet $10 to win $3,010 total)
Podium: 80/1 (bet $10 to win $810 total)
Jacob Abel
Outright: 300/1 (bet $10 to win $3,010 total)
Podium: 80/1 (bet $10 to win $810 total)
*Outright odds via Draftkings Sportsbook, Podium odds via bet365
