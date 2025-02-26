Bob Pockrass FOX Motorsports Insider

From St. Petersburg to Nashville, the 2025 IndyCar season promises to have exciting moments and drama.

Just look at 2024. No driver won more than three races and any driver who won did so at least twice. Seven different drivers won over the course of the 17-race schedule.

And in addition to several driver changes from the middle of the field to the back, two organizations — Andretti and McLaren — saw a significant change in leadership.

So take this crystal ball of predictions for what it’s worth. Here are my educated guesses for how the 2025 season might unfold.

2025 IndyCar Predictions

Indianapolis 500: Pato O’Ward. He’s come so, so close in past years. This has to be the season the Arrow McLaren driver does it, right? It would be cruel if he doesn’t. And it would be so cool if he does.

Kyle Larson double: Larson will attempt the Indy 500-Coke 600 double again this year and hope that a storm system doesn’t get in the way. With a year under his belt, he’ll finish fifth in the 500, and this time, he won’t just start — he’ll win the 600.

Most poles: Scott McLaughlin. McLaughlin led the series in poles last season with five and there’s no reason to think the Penske driver won’t again this year. Qualifying won’t be his issue.

Most podiums: Scott Dixon. OK, this might be a pick more from the heart than the brain, but as everyone else gets rattled and caught up in the drama on the track (and maybe off the track with IndyCar also in a state of transition), it’ll be the steady Dixon that earns the most top-three finishes.

Most wins: Alex Palou. This will be the year that the three-time champion wins on an oval. Add that to at least a couple of road-course victories, and he’ll top the winner chart.

Champion: Colton Herta. The Andretti driver will want to show that he isn’t focused or worried about whether he gets to Formula 1. And this team will want to show that it can perform under new leadership. Somehow, Herta will get it done.

Rookie of the year: Louis Foster. There are three rookie candidates: Foster, Robert Shwartzman and Jacob Abel. Foster won the Indy NXT title last year and the Rahal Letterman Lanigan driver will use that experience to his advantage. Shwartzman will be strong but likely inconsistent as he and his Prema team learn the IndyCar ropes.

Comeback Driver of the year: David Malukas. The A.J. Foyt Racing driver had such high hopes entering 2024 — until he broke his hand in a mountain biking accident prior to the season and eventually lost his ride. He’ll want to prove that the mistakes of last year won’t derail his career.

Bob Pockrass covers NASCAR and IndyCar for FOX Sports. He has spent decades covering motorsports, including over 30 Daytona 500s, with stints at ESPN, Sporting News, NASCAR Scene magazine and The (Daytona Beach) News-Journal. Follow him on Twitter @bobpockrass.

