The gaming industry was supposed to get a boost in 2025 thanks to the launch of Nintendo’s (NTDOY) Switch 2 console and Take-Two Interactive’s (TTWO) “Grand Theft Auto VI,” but the Trump administration’s trade war could put those hopes in jeopardy.

Unlike smartphones and laptops, game consoles, physical game discs and cartridges, and accessories aren’t exempt from Trump’s 145% duty on goods from China. And while companies have manufacturing bases outside of China, it won’t be enough to offset the impact in its entirety.

Some companies are already taking moves to protect themselves from tariffs. Nintendo, for instance, pulled US preorders for the Switch 2 just a day after announcing them over tariff concerns. While the company said the console will still be available on its original June 5 release date, there’s a chance the company will have to raise its price from an already high $449. And that could seriously hurt the US gaming industry.

“Entering the year, I had expected US consumer spending on video games to grow 4.8% compared to 2024,” explained Circana executive director of games Mat Piscatella.

“Were all currently announced tariffs fully implemented … a reasonable expectation could be a high single-digit percentage decline or a drop into the double-digit percentages. It’s simply impossible to have much confidence in any forecast right now,” he added.

Modern consoles like Sony’s (SONY) PlayStation 5, Microsoft’s (MSFT) Xbox Series X, and the upcoming Switch 2 generally cost between $400 and $500, with Sony’s PlayStation 5 Pro priced at $699 and some bundles topping $999. Tack on the additional duties and those prices could rise significantly.

“As prices go up, demand falls. Once you start getting [tariffs] up 10%, 20%, 30%, 40%, or higher, [game companies are] simply not going to be able to absorb it,” IDC research director Lewis Ward told Yahoo Finance.

“They’re going to have to pass it on in order to remain solvent. Or it’s going to materially erode or push the margins on their hardware much more negative than they had planned. And these companies simply aren’t interested in doing that.”

President of Nintendo America Doug Bowser delivers his remarks during the debut of the Nintendo Switch 2 in New York City on April 2, 2025. (AP Photo/Richard Drew) · ASSOCIATED PRESS

For Nintendo, the tariffs come at the worst possible time. The company is launching a new console that it hopes will be as successful as its original Switch, a tall task on its own, and adding in the tariffs will only make selling the console more difficult in one of the company’s biggest markets.