



MANILA, Philippines — Many steal money, jewelry or even gadgets.

But in Cainta in the province of Rizal, a company driver-messenger carted away some P500,000 worth of expensive toys.

A police report said the robbery was discovered on February 9. The man was seen on the company’s CCTV pushing a cart and carrying a trash bag, and then darting to the elevator. The man has been a driver of the company since 2022.

It was later learned that the suspect got away with 130 pieces of expensive toys.

The owner of the establishment said he had been wondering why his toy collection dwindled and then disappeared.

Upon checking the CCTV, he saw the entire incident and reported it to the Cainta Police.

The suspect did not report for duty after learning that he was marked.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Joseph Macatangay, chief of the Cainta Police, said the man, whose identity was withheld, is facing charges of qualified theft.

He said the items may have been sold.

He urged those who bought the items to coordinate with them or they will also be charged for violating the Anti-Fencing Law.

A manhunt is underway for the suspect who remains at large.