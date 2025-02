MANILA, Philippines — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Monday welcomed Palau President Surangel Whipps Jr. who was in town for a two-day official visit. The two leaders witnessed the signing of agreements to strengthen cooperation on maritime, labor, health, and education.

They held a bilateral meeting where they vowed to continue discussions on boundary delineation of the Philippines and Palau, an island nation 400 nautical miles southwest of the country.