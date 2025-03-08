FORGING STRONGER TIES

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. welcomes United Kingdom Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs David Lammy during a courtesy call at Malacañan Palace on March 8, 2025. The two officials discussed strengthening diplomatic ties, trade partnerships and regional security cooperation. PHOTOS BY MARK BALMORES/PPA POOL

