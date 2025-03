MANILA, Philippines — Due to the high heat index forecast reaching “danger” level, officials of the Occidental Mindoro State College (OMSC) ordered the suspension of the mandatory wearing of prescribed uniforms on weekdays, as well as Filipiniana and Asean-inspired clothing starting March 10, 2025.

OMSC President Dr. Elbert Edaniol said that based on Office Order No. 61, Series of 2025, the wearing of prescribed uniforms is optional.