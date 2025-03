MANILA, Philippines — Manila City Mayor Honey Lacuna has announced that senior citizens can now claim their allowance amounting to ₱3,000 each for the first quarter of the year through payouts conducted in their respective barangay (villages) starting March 10.

Around 200,000 senior citizens in Manila will receive their doubled monthly allowance. The mayor assured senior citizens that the release of their allowances will be faster and hassle-free.