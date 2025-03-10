HUNDREDS of police officers are on standby in Davao, Clark in Pampanga and in Metro Manila as part of security preparations for a possible high-profile arrest, a high-ranking source told The Manila Times Monday.

The source stopped short of identifying the target of the arrest, but speculation has focused on former president Rodrigo Duterte, who is the subject of an alleged warrant issued by the International Criminal Court (ICC), which is investigating him for crimes against humanity in relation to his bloody war on drugs.