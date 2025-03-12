The eastern portion of the country will have isolated rain showers and thunderstorms due to the effects of the easterly winds from the Pacific Ocean, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said early Wednesday morning.

Pagasa said that Eastern Samar will have cloudy skies with scattered rains and thunderstorms due to the easterlies, while Batanes in extreme Northern Luzon will have cloudy skies with light rains resulting from the northeast monsoon (amihan).