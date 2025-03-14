TWO science high schools have broken ground in Marikina City and Bacoor, Cavite in support of the Marcos administration’s commitment to strengthening science and technology education in the country.

Education Secretary Sonny Angara led the groundbreaking last March 11 of a 12-story building for the Bacoor City Science and Technology High School, which will house 60 classrooms, nine workshop rooms, science laboratories, computer centers, a library, multimedia rooms, and collaborative learning spaces.