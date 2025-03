MANILA, Philippines — There were no winners in the Ultra Lotto 6/58 and Super Lotto 6/49

draws on Sunday night, the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) said.

The winning combination for Ultra Lotto 6/58 was 47-53-50-52-49-22 which had a jackpot prize

of P160,056,337.20.

For the Super Lotto, the winning numbers are 28-07-35-05-31-16 for a jackpot prize of P29,573,368.40.