The shear line will bring cloudy skies, scattered rain showers and isolated thunderstorms over Visayas, Dinagat Islands, and Surigao del Norte, state-run weather agency Pagasa said in its 4 a.m. forecast on Saturday.

Meanwhile, the easterlies will prevail in the southern Philippines and will bring partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms over Davao Region, SOCCSKSARGEN, BARMM, Zamboanga Peninsula, the rest of Mindanao, and Palawan.