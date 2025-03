(UPDATE) THE Palace on Monday dismissed suggestions by Vice President Sara Duterte that if her father, former president Rodrigo Duterte, were to return to the Philippines, he would be assassinated like former senator Benigno Aquino Jr. in 1983.

“It is a far stretch” to compare Duterte with Aquino as it was no less than the former president who likened himself with Hitler, said Presidential Communications Office (PCO) Secretary Claire Castro.