(UPDATE) SEN. Ronald dela Rosa on Tuesday said the Philippine National Police (PNP) withdrew his security detail just days after the arrest of former president Rodrigo Duterte and his extradition to The Hague, Netherlands to stand trial for crimes against humanity in connection with his bloody war on drugs.

Reacting to dela Rosa’s claim, the Palace said he may have been stripped of his security detail because the senator, who has expressed fears that he might be arrested by the ICC too, was nowhere to be found.