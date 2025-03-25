Sam Francis Political Reporter

BBC

A lawyer investigating former Reform UK MP Rupert Lowe has found “credible evidence” he and his staff mistreated two female team members in ways that “seem to amount to harassment”. Jacqueline Perry KC, employed by Reform to investigate after complaints were raised in February, found evidence of “victimisation, constant criticisms and discriminatory behaviour”. Parliamentary officials have launched a separate bullying probe into Lowe. Meanwhile, the Met Police is investigating Lowe after Reform accused him of threatening “physical violence” against the party’s chairman. The Great Yarmouth MP denied the claims and said his suspension was a reaction to criticising party leader Nigel Farage.

Following the report’s publication, Reform UK told the BBC Lowe had been expelled from the parliamentary party. Reform is also in the process of cancelling Lowe’s party membership. He was suspended earlier this month, following allegations he had threatened party chairman Zia Yusuf in December. The move leaves Reform with four MPs in Parliament, after the party received the third-most votes overall in last year’s general election. Farage told the BBC the lawyer’s report showed the party was “right to be concerned” about allegations made against Lowe. Asked if there was any way back for him into the party, the Reform leader said “it would be very difficult” given Lowe was rejecting the KC’s report.

Most of the allegations were against other members of Lowe’s team. But in her report, Ms Perry said “complaints were made directly in respect of the conduct of Mr Lowe”. Ms Perry found: “There is veracity in the complaints from both women which amounts [to] ‘credible evidence'”. Ms Perry said Lowe also failed to “address the alleged toxic conduct” of male colleagues in the office, and refused to act on complaints. One of the complainants claimed she was met with “hostility and disdain” from Lowe when she raised concerns, the report said. “At the very least Mr Lowe should have taken seriously the distress and concerns,” it added. Lowe had a “duty and responsibility to ensure systems were in place to avoid junior members of staff being treated in any unfair and discriminatory way”, she added. Concluding her report, Ms Perry said there was a “real risk” that the alleged treatment could be a breach of the Equality Act. Ms Perry said her role was not to determine any criminality but to assess the “veracity” of the bullying and harassment allegations against Lowe and his staff, determine any legal implications, and recommend measures to prevent future incidents. She recommended Reform should be “quite strict” about ensuring party members were “fully acquainted” with parliamentary rules on bullying and discrimination laws.