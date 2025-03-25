MANILA, Philippines — Malacanang on Tuesday remained non-committal over a supposed plan by the International Criminal Court (ICC) to freeze the assets of former president Rodrigo Duterte but said it was not inclined to follow the order should one be given because foreign court has no jurisdiction over the Philippines.

“When it comes to the alleged incoming freeze order to be issued by the ICC, there is no commitment on our part, on the part of the administration if we will comply with any order issued by the ICC considering that the ICC as of the moment has no jurisdiction over the Philippines,” Presidential Communications Office (PCO) Undersecretary Claire Castro said in a press conference.