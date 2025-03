MANILA, Philippines — Honeylet Avanceña and Veronica “Kitty” Duterte, former President Rodrigo Duterte’s current partner and her youngest daughter, have arrived at The Hague, Netherlands in time for the former leader’s 80th birthday on Friday.

Avanceña and Duterte were seen talking with the supporters of the former President when they arrived near Scheveningen Prison at around 12:30 p.m. (Central European time), according to a live stream of GMA News.