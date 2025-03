MANILA, Philippines — Virgilio Garcillano, the former Commission on Elections (Comelec) commissioner widely known for his involvement in the controversial “Hello Garci” scandal, passed away in Baungon, Bukidnon on Saturday, according to the Commission on Elections (Comelec). He was 87.

Born on July 5, 1937, Garcillano built a career as a civil servant, rising through the ranks of Comelec.