Residents in some areas in Mindanao and the province of Palawan may experience flash floods or landslides due to possible heavy rains from the intertropical convergence zone (ITCZ), the state-run weather agency said early Sunday morning.

Weather specialist Robert Badrina of the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said the ITCZ – an imaginary line where winds from the southern and northern hemispheres meet – was expected to bring cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms over the next 24 hours.