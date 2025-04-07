MANILA, Philippines — Reelectionist Senator Christopher “Bong” Go topped the noncommissioned Pulso ng Pilipino (PnP) nationwide tracking poll survey for the first quarter of 2025, with a commanding 57.6%, up by 2.3% from the February survey conducted by the Issues and Advocacy Center (The CENTER).

Analysts from The Center attributed Go’s high consistent rating to the huge following of his Malasakit Center that provides financial and medical assistance to indigents as well as the Senator’s Sports para sa Masa program.