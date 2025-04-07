Toronto Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr has signed a $500m extension to stay with the club, according to reports.

The Toronto Blue Jays and Vladimir Guerrero Jr have agreed to a 14-year, $500m contract extension, multiple media outlets reported.

The deal, leaked on Sunday, reportedly includes no deferred money, making it the second most valuable contract in present value in the majors, surpassed only by Juan Soto’s 15-year, $765m deal, reached in December.

Guerrero, a four-time All-Star and the MVP runner-up in 2021, was set to become a free agent at the end of the season. By locking him up now, Toronto avoids the risk of getting into a massive bidding war on the open market.

For his career, the 26-year-old has 160 home runs, 511 RBIs (or runs batted in), and a .287 batting average in 829 games. Last season, he hit 30 home runs and drove in 103 RBIs with a .323/.396/.544 batting line.

In 10 games this season, Guerrero is hitting .256 with no home runs and four RBIs.