PARIS (Reuters) – Airbus delivered 71 jets in March, bringing first-quarter deliveries to 136 units, industry sources said.

The figure fine-tunes estimates after Reuters reported last week that the planemaker had delivered around 70 planes in March.

Airbus declined comment ahead of a monthly release due on Wednesday after the market close.

(Reporting by Tim Hepher; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)