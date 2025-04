TACLOBAN CITY — Former senator Bam Aquino said he remained an independent candidate for the Senate and was not a member of the administration’s Alyansa ng Pagbabago.

Speaking to the officers and members of the Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry(PCCI) Leyte Chapter on Tuesday, Aquino said The Manila Times “erroneously made the report of my being with the Alyansa. I am running as an independent candidate and not working for the administration,” Aquino said.