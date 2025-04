Some areas in Metro Manila, Bulacan, Batangas, Rizal, Cavite, and Laguna will have power interruptions this week because of various maintenance work, Meralco said.

Several areas in San Isidro, Parañaque will have no electricity on April 15, between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m., because of the relocation of an electricity pole and line reconductoring works.