EduAKsyon and several other emerging party-list groups are gaining significant traction ahead of the national elections, according to the latest Tangere Pre-Election Party-List Preferential Survey.

EduAKsyon showed notable momentum in different regions, buoyed by widespread public sentiment on the importance of education. The survey, conducted from April 8 to 10, revealed that a significant majority—seven to eight out of every ten respondents—identified education as one of their top advocacies when selecting a party-list group. This indicates a growing clamor for policies that prioritize access to quality and affordable learning opportunities.