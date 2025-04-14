



MANILA, Philippines — Vice President Sara Duterte has endorsed the candidacy of Sen. Imee Marcos who is seeking reelection in May.

The endorsement was seen in a video posted on the senator’s Facebook page, where the two women were garbed in black.

The vice president also supported the Senate bid of Rep. Camille Villar, who is also part of the Alyansa slate.

Last month, Marcos withdrew from the Alyansa Para sa Bagong Pilipinas senatorial slate, whose members were picked by her brother, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., after she criticized the government for the arrest of former president Rodrigo Duterte. The former leader was immediately flown to The Hague to stand trial for crimes against humanity before the International Criminal Court.

Sen. Marcos last week held a Senate hearing to look into the arrest of Duterte, with several Cabinet members and senior government officials in attendance.

Malacañang on Monday said President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. trusts Alyansa bets amid reports that Villar was endorsed by the vice president.