THE International Criminal Court (ICC) has issued a sweeping procedural order that narrows the scope of evidence and outlines a firm timeline for the confirmation of charges proceedings against former president Rodrigo Duterte, signaling a clear intent to avoid what it called a “mini-trial” before trial.

In a 17-page decision dated April 17, Pre-Trial Chamber I stressed efficiency and focus, curbing prosecutorial discretion while upholding the rights of both the accused and the victims.