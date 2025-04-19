



Former Republican National Committee (RNC) chair Michael Steele raised an eyebrow Friday about the Trump administration’s dedication to preventing Kilmar Abrego Garcia, a mistakenly deported man held in El Salvador, from returning to the U.S.

Steele, in an essay published by MSNBC, called President Trump’s playbook on the matter “an attempt to normalize the extrajudicial deportation of undocumented immigrants like Abrego Garcia and perhaps even U.S. citizens.”

The majority of his criticism was lavished at Vice President Vance, who earlier this month pushed back on arguments that Abrego Garcia wasn’t given due process, which is required under the Fifth Amendment. Vance doubled down on the Trump administration’s argument that the man, who they claim is linked to MS-13 gang activity, came to the U.S. illegally and “must” be deported.

Steele did not hold back, accusing the vice president of being willing to throw the nation’s core principle of due process “to authoritarian wolves.”

“Don’t let his unearned smugness fool you. There is no question to be begged. Garcia’s due process isn’t up for debate,” Steele wrote, adding later, “Vance is using a lot of Ivy League jargon as a smokescreen to attack a fundamental tenet of the American judicial system.”

His criticism comes as Abrego Garcia remains in El Salvador’s most notorious prison, after being deported late last month. The White House, who previously admitted the deportation was a mistake, has seemingly refused to facilitate his return, which the Supreme Court ruled they must do, saying the decision is up to El Salvador.

Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele earlier this week during a meeting with Trump at the White House suggested he is powerless to fulfill the request. He also mocked Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-Md.) for traveling to El Salvador to visit with Abrego Garcia. The senator, like many other Democrats, has raised concerns over the deported man’s fate and traveled to the nation to conduct a “welfare check.”

The Trump administration’s allegations that Abrego Garcia is affiliated with a gang is largely based on a confidential tip that has been disputed by the family. Steele, in his defense of the man, noted that he had not been accused of a crime in the U.S. and was living in Maryland under a protection order.

“Let’s cut through the lies and distortions of constitutional rights by this administration and confront the moment our country is facing: The executive branch is defending the deportation of a legal resident of the United States and defying court orders to bring him back,” the MSNBC host wrote.

He added that the incident should be a call to action for Americans.

“Normality is dictated by what a society is willing to accept,” Steele wrote. “Are the American people prepared to demand accountability from this administration and pressure their elected officials to echo those calls?”

“The idea that this might be an isolated mistake is delusional,” the former RNC chief continued. “And it should offer Americans no comfort.”





