Recalled and discontinued Gerber Soothe ’n’ Chew teething sticks are still available on retailer shelves and online despite concerns over choking incidents, the company announced Friday.

The company issued a reminder that all batches of strawberry apple and banana teething sticks were initially recalled in January after choking incidents were reported, with at least one emergency room visit.

The teething sticks were distributed nationwide in stores and online.

Consumers who have purchased the affected batches should not feed the product to their children and can make a return to the retailer for a full refund. If the consumers see the products still available for sale, they are advised not to purchase them.

“We have been working with the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) on this recall and will cooperate with them fully,” Gerber Products Co. said in the release. “Again, we sincerely apologize for any concern or inconvenience this action represents to parents, caregivers and retail customers.”

To identify recalled products, look for all lot codes of: