MANILA, Philippines — Nicholas Kaufman, the lead defense counsel of former president Rodrigo Duterte hit back at claims by two lawyers that the International Criminal Court denied their request to restrict the use of identity documents for the victims of the ex-leader’s drug war.

In an interview, lawyer Kristina Conti, the victims’ counsel, said the ICC’s pre-trial chamber ruled against limiting identification documents to national IDs and passports which many victims’ families could not produce.