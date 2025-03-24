23andMe has filed for bankruptcy and cofounder and CEO Anne Wojcicki is out.
Its business floundered after a data hack, lawsuit, and tumbling stock prices.
Here is how to delete your 23andMe data.
Things have gone downhill for genetic testing company 23andMe.
CEO Anne Wojcicki resigned and 23andMe filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Sunday — roughly six months after its board resigned, citing disagreements on the company’s strategic direction.
Data hacks, a class action lawsuit, and leadership tension between Wojcicki and the board have left 23andMe’s fate in the balance as it searches for a buyer.
Many have expressed concern a takeover or sale of the company could mean the sale of user data. The director of cybersecurity at Electronic Frontier Foundation, a nonprofit focused on digital privacy, previously urged their 186,000 X followers to delete their data from 23andMe. That post garnered more than 531,000 views in three days.
23andMe says the personal data it collects includes registration information like birth date, genetic information like a user’s genotype, sample information like saliva, and self-reported information.
Yet “beyond our contracted laboratory, with which we work to process a customer’s sample and deliver their results, customer information will not be shared with any other entity unless they provide us with consent to do so,” a 23andMe spokesperson previously told Business Insider.
The spokesperson said the company doesn’t share data with “employers, insurance companies, law enforcement agencies or any public databases.”
Users are still concerned, however, about their information.
“Data is data — once it’s out there, it’s very hard to control,” James Hazel, a biomedical researcher, told Business Insider in 2019.
Users who want their personal information removed from 23andMe can opt out in the “23andMe Data” section in Account Settings. But 23andMe says it is legally required to retain some information.
“While we will delete the majority of your Personal Information, we are required to retain some information to comply with our legal obligation,” the company’s website says.
“23andMe and/or our contracted genotyping laboratory will retain your Genetic Information, date of birth, and sex as required for compliance with applicable legal obligations… even if you chose to delete your account,” the company’s privacy statement says.
The privacy statement says 23andMe will also retain some information associated with user accounts, like email addresses.
For users who participated in 23andMe Research, their genetic data and self-reported information won’t be used in future research projects.
“Customers always have the option to delete their account at any time, and once the request is confirmed, we will immediately and automatically begin the deletion process,” the spokesperson said. “Deleting an account and associated data will permanently delete the data associated with all profiles within the account. If a customer asks us to store their genetic samples, they will be discarded.”
After the direct-to-consumer genetic testing company launched in 2006, it appeared to be on a steady incline and a notable standout among Silicon Valley ventures. As of 2021, according to Crunchbase, it had raised over $1 billion from investors.
The DNA testing firm just couldn’t seem to clear a series of problematic hurdles kicked off by a 2023 data hack.
News that hackers were selling user data — which included birth details and names — on the dark web broke that October. The company confirmed in December that hackers had accessed ancestry data for just under 7 million users. A data breach notification filing in January said it took 23andMe five months to realize hackers had stolen the data.
The incident led to a class action lawsuit, which 23andMe settled this September for $30 million, according to Reuters.
Less than a week later, the independent directors of 23andMe’s board resigned in a letter addressed to Wojcicki.
In their resignation letter, the directors said they “wholeheartedly support” 23andMe’s mission, but “it is also clear that we differ on the strategic direction for the Company going forward.”
In November, 23andMe laid off about 40% of its staff due to cost cuts, and later in the same month said it had debts of $2.3 billion in an SEC filing. It will continue operating as it searches for a buyer.
The Wall Street Journal reported that despite earning $299 million in revenue in 2023 and $219 million in 2024, the company never made a profit. Its stock price peaked in February 2021 but has steadily declined since.
