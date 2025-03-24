Article content

OTTAWA — Bloc Québécois MP Denis Trudel says he believes that U.S. President Donald Trump’s threat of annexation and tariffs are less frightening than the Liberal Party of Canada.

“As for Quebec, quite sincerely, I am much more afraid of the Liberals than of Trump,” said Trudel in a social media post over the weekend that has since been erased.

Trudel did not explain his fears but he has repeatedly attacked the Liberals for the way the government has managed the housing crisis, the environment, the French language and the Gaza conflict.

Liberals’ Quebec Lieutenant Steven Guilbeault was outraged by the suggestion that his party was a bigger threat to the country than the U.S. president and the tariffs he imposes on “Quebec workers and Quebec companies”.

“How can you be so out of touch with reality to only see your own political, egotistic potential gains at the detriment of an entire society is, frankly baffling,” said Guilbeault.

The Bloc declined an interview request to speak with the candidate who is known for his sharp comments on social media.

Recently, he wrote that he was afraid, not of President Donald Trump but rather that the campaign would be monopolized by the “51st state nonsense.”

“We must not let the federalists play the fear card to weaken us further,” he wrote.