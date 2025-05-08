Brad Arnold, lead singer of American rock band 3 Doors Down, has been diagnosed with stage four cancer and is cancelling the band’s upcoming tour, he announced in an Instagram post on Wednesday.

“I had been sick a couple of weeks ago and went to the hospital and got checked out, and actually got the diagnosis that I had clear cell renal carcinoma that had metastasized into my lung,” the 46-year-old rock vocalist said in a video. “It’s stage four, and that’s not real good.”

The band rose to fame in early 2000 when their hit song “Kryptonite” charted third on the Billboard Hot 100. They were set to tour this summer with fellow ’90s/2000s rockers Creed, Nickelback and Daughtry.

The “Here Without You” singer apologized for the cancelled tour, but assured fans he is not fearful of his diagnosis, relying on his strong faith.

“We serve a mighty God and he can overcome anything, so I have no fear,” Arnold said. “I really, sincerely am not scared of it at all.”

Scott Stapp, lead singer of Creed, commented on the post, “If anyone has the FAITH and STRENGTH to face this fight, it’s YOU brother. You and your family are in my prayers daily.”

The family of late country rock legend Charlie Daniels posted on Instagram in support of Arnold as well, who they refer to as a “dear friend” of the family. Daniels helped Arnold on his journey with sobriety and “saved his life — Brad’s words, not ours,” the family said.

“Today he shared his cancer diagnosis with the world, and we want to lift Brad up in prayer for healing,” the Daniels family wrote. “The best part is that he’s done the most important healing already, and that is his spiritual healing and his faith in the power of Jesus.”

With the rock community standing behind him, Arnold is also looking to his own music as he faces his diagnosis.

“Now, I believe “ITS NOT MY TIME” is really my song,” Arnold wrote in the caption of his post, referencing a 3 Doors Down track. “This’ll be a battle so we need our prayers warriors! Thank y’all for being the best fans in the world.”