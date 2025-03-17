



For a long time, energy drinks stuck to basic flavors. They added zero sugar and/or zero calorie flavors, but didn’t really follow them soda model of adding lots of flavors.

Once it was established that brands like Red Bull and Monster had a following, however, both companies started adding lots of new flavors. At first, the releases were rare, so they were very special.

Many of these initial offerings were limited-time-offers. That meant that consumers got exposed to them, and in some cases, fell in love with them only for them to go away.

Red Bull has been a pioneer in adding new flavors and it has some new ones coming in 2025. The energy drink plan, however, also has plans to discontinue three flavors this year as well.

Red Bull is getting rid of three falvors in 2025. Getty Images

Red Bull changing its drink lineup

SnachWithZach, a popular Instagram personality, recently shared a video detailing Red Bull’s plans.

“Red Bull is set to discontinue three flavors this year, as well as add a whole bunch more over the course of 2025. Here’s a summary of what we know so far about what we expect is both coming and going,” he shared.

Transcript

Red Bull will be discontinuing three flavors in 2025, plus adding a bunch of stuff as well. This is an updated version of the list we did previously. We’ve learned more.

Start off with what’s going away. This one we’ve already talked about, but the Green Edition Dragon Fruit is being replaced by last year’s Caroba Elderflower. This is the new green.

Also being cut is Peach Nectarine. There’s technically a replacement, but we’ll get there. Multiple insiders in the beverage industry have also told us that the Blueberry Blue Edition is going away too.

In terms of what’s coming, it’s looking like the most recent Winter Edition will in fact be made permanent. That’s the Iced Vanilla Berry. I would totally not be surprised if we saw the Iced Vanilla Berry take up the mantle of the Blue Edition.

Launching right now is the new Zero Sugar Red Bull. That’s sweetened with monk fruit, and I’ve tried it. It’s pretty good.

Apparently some stores in the States do have the Wild Berries Pink Edition. Now we were told it was coming out in March by the brand, but it is both full sugar and sugar free. By the way, today’s episode is a collab between me and my friend SodaSeekers, and he will be reviewing this on his page very shortly.

So if you’re interested in soda news, he’s a great resource for you. Now in March, we have been expecting a sugar-free version of Sea Blue to launch, but it looks like that’s also going to show up early. April maybe, because I guess dates are arbitrary.

We will see Summer Edition. The flavor is rumored to be White Peach right now. For all the folks disappointed about Peach Nectarine, there is your likely replacement.

This year’s Winter Edition is tentatively coming in October per the usual, and it’s looking at the flavor for that. It’s going to be White Grape, but we haven’t confirmed that yet with the brand. Still, it does sound pretty good.

Obviously there is a lot happening with Red Bull, so if you want to stay up to date, make sure you follow up with myself and SodaSeekers. We do content like this every single day.

Red Bull fans are not happy

Not the Blueberry. First Cranberry now this,” wrote Ablexxive.

Every flavor seems to have its fans.

“Peach Nectarine is my favorite one, sad to see it go,” Tavera_Nathan wrote.

Pseudo_Embrace shared a similar reaction.

“Not the Peach Nectarine flavor…that’s my favorite,” they posted.

SnackWithZach’s post had nearly 20,000 social media reactions.

Red Bull’s website does not show a lineup for what flavors it’s adding and which ones it’s taking away. It does, however, show plans for the company’s upcoming Spring Edition flavor.

“The first-ever U.S. release of a Spring Edition is here! Featuring Grapefruit & Blossom, blending the taste of pink grapefruit with subtle herbal and floral notes. It’ll be available nationwide starting on March 3, 2025, with and without sugar. ” it shared.

The company also shared more details about the new flavor.

“Packaged in eye-catching lilac-colored 8.4 fl oz and 12 fl oz cans, this limited-edition offering contains the same key ingredients as Red Bull Energy Drink, with a new and different flavor. Red Bull Spring Edition Grapefruit & Blossom will be available at select retailers nationwide while supplies last.”