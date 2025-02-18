Innovate UK has committed an additional £4.7 million to support 11 new networks focused on advancing regulatory science. The initiative aims to help policymakers keep pace with rapid technological developments by providing new tools, datasets, and approaches to regulation.

Regulatory frameworks play a key role in shaping innovation, providing confidence to businesses and investors while ensuring consumer protection. However, as technology evolves quickly, regulations can struggle to adapt, potentially slowing investment and product development.

This latest investment follows a previous funding round focused on healthcare regulation. In that phase, seven projects received up to £1 million each to accelerate the development of new treatments and medical innovations.

The second phase of the programme extends beyond healthcare, funding 11 Regulatory Science and Innovation Networks across various sectors. The goal is to equip policymakers with research-driven evidence to create future-ready regulations that support both innovation and public interest.

The 11 projects are:

Regulations to ensure sustainable circular use at end of life

Led by: Offshore Renewable Energy Catapult

Grant awarded: £432,326

This project will explore regulatory drivers and barriers to the development of a circular economy for end-of-life wind turbines in the UK.

Retrofit net zero buildings: Regulatory Science and Innovation Network for unlocking adoption of innovation

Led by: Building Research Establishment Ltd

Grant awarded: £338,497

This project will advance regulatory science to help policymakers regulate housing retrofit technologies.

Biobased and biodegradable materials regulatory network

Led by: Bio-based and Biodegradable Industries Association

Grant awarded: £474,135

This project will advance regulation and create business growth opportunities for biobased and biodegradable materials.

Biofilm alliance: a network for regulatory sciences, academic research and industry collaboration

Led by: University of Southampton

Grant awarded: £401,730

This project will address challenges in regulatory science that hinder advancements in biofilm control technologies.

A regulatory science network for the implementation of novel disease prevention technologies in aquaculture

Led by: Esox Biologics Ltd

Grant awarded: £471,067

This project will design a framework to link aquatic DNA with disease monitoring.

Agri-robotics regulatory network

Led by: UK Agri-Tech Centre Ltd

Grant awarded: £499,992

This project will help optimise regulation and standards governing UK agri-robotics.

Novel foods expert network for regulatory challenges

Led by: Reading Scientific Services Ltd

Grant awarded: £472,574

This project will look at novel food regulation, which could provide smoother pathways for swift market entry of new technologies and products.

Life cycle assessment regulatory science and innovation network

Led by: The University of Sheffield

Grant awarded: £403,429

This project will strengthen life cycle assessment, a method of evaluating environmental impacts of products and materials.

IBC-Net

Led by: UK Agri-Tech Centre Ltd

Grant awarded: £326,610

This project will overcome regulatory hurdles in insect bioconversion, the process of using insects to break down organic waste into protein for animal feed, oils or fertiliser.

Advanced regulatory innovation eco system

Led by: Ideaonomy Ltd

Grant awarded: £498,756

This project will develop an artificial intelligence based digital platform to support regulators.

Digital products regulatory innovation network

Led by: Oxford Brookes University

Grant awarded: £443,311

This project will help strengthen the quality of products sold online.

Ailsa Kennedy-Ballard, Deputy Director Innovation Programmes and Partnerships at Innovate UK said: “This investment marks a significant step forward in addressing the regulatory challenges that often hinder innovation.”

“By establishing these Regulatory Science and Innovation Networks, we’re enabling collaboration between researchers, businesses, and policymakers to contribute to a regulatory landscape that can adapt to the pace of technological advancements.”

“These networks will not only help unlock opportunities for investment and innovation but also ensure that the UK remains a competitive leader in creating safer, more sustainable, and forward thinking solutions across diverse sectors.”