Innovate UK has committed an additional £4.7 million to support 11 new networks focused on advancing regulatory science. The initiative aims to help policymakers keep pace with rapid technological developments by providing new tools, datasets, and approaches to regulation.
Regulatory frameworks play a key role in shaping innovation, providing confidence to businesses and investors while ensuring consumer protection. However, as technology evolves quickly, regulations can struggle to adapt, potentially slowing investment and product development.
This latest investment follows a previous funding round focused on healthcare regulation. In that phase, seven projects received up to £1 million each to accelerate the development of new treatments and medical innovations.
The second phase of the programme extends beyond healthcare, funding 11 Regulatory Science and Innovation Networks across various sectors. The goal is to equip policymakers with research-driven evidence to create future-ready regulations that support both innovation and public interest.
The 11 projects are:
Regulations to ensure sustainable circular use at end of life
Led by: Offshore Renewable Energy Catapult
Grant awarded: £432,326
This project will explore regulatory drivers and barriers to the development of a circular economy for end-of-life wind turbines in the UK.
Retrofit net zero buildings: Regulatory Science and Innovation Network for unlocking adoption of innovation
Led by: Building Research Establishment Ltd
Grant awarded: £338,497
This project will advance regulatory science to help policymakers regulate housing retrofit technologies.
Biobased and biodegradable materials regulatory network
Led by: Bio-based and Biodegradable Industries Association
Grant awarded: £474,135
This project will advance regulation and create business growth opportunities for biobased and biodegradable materials.
Biofilm alliance: a network for regulatory sciences, academic research and industry collaboration
Led by: University of Southampton
Grant awarded: £401,730
This project will address challenges in regulatory science that hinder advancements in biofilm control technologies.
A regulatory science network for the implementation of novel disease prevention technologies in aquaculture
Led by: Esox Biologics Ltd
Grant awarded: £471,067
This project will design a framework to link aquatic DNA with disease monitoring.
Agri-robotics regulatory network
Led by: UK Agri-Tech Centre Ltd
Grant awarded: £499,992
This project will help optimise regulation and standards governing UK agri-robotics.
Novel foods expert network for regulatory challenges
Led by: Reading Scientific Services Ltd
Grant awarded: £472,574
This project will look at novel food regulation, which could provide smoother pathways for swift market entry of new technologies and products.
Life cycle assessment regulatory science and innovation network
Led by: The University of Sheffield
Grant awarded: £403,429
This project will strengthen life cycle assessment, a method of evaluating environmental impacts of products and materials.
IBC-Net
Led by: UK Agri-Tech Centre Ltd
Grant awarded: £326,610
This project will overcome regulatory hurdles in insect bioconversion, the process of using insects to break down organic waste into protein for animal feed, oils or fertiliser.
Advanced regulatory innovation eco system
Led by: Ideaonomy Ltd
Grant awarded: £498,756
This project will develop an artificial intelligence based digital platform to support regulators.
Digital products regulatory innovation network
Led by: Oxford Brookes University
Grant awarded: £443,311
This project will help strengthen the quality of products sold online.
Ailsa Kennedy-Ballard, Deputy Director Innovation Programmes and Partnerships at Innovate UK said: “This investment marks a significant step forward in addressing the regulatory challenges that often hinder innovation.”
“By establishing these Regulatory Science and Innovation Networks, we’re enabling collaboration between researchers, businesses, and policymakers to contribute to a regulatory landscape that can adapt to the pace of technological advancements.”
“These networks will not only help unlock opportunities for investment and innovation but also ensure that the UK remains a competitive leader in creating safer, more sustainable, and forward thinking solutions across diverse sectors.”