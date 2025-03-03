



Confused about what to feed kids for breakfast? Not all breakfast foods are as healthy as they seem, warns an expert, who reveals five common foods to avoid and suggests smarter, nutrient-packed alternatives. Dr. Pedi Mirdamadi, a naturopathic doctor and holistic nutritionist who shares health tips on social media revealed in a recent TikTok video five foods he would never give to kids as a naturopathic doctor. “Give them real food,” he said, recommending wholesome options like eggs, raw honey, and smoothies made from fruits and vegetables. Here are foods to avoid: Processed Oats: Although oatmeal is often considered a quick and nutritious breakfast option, Dr. Mirdamadi warns that many store-bought varieties may not be as healthy as they appear. He places it at the top of his list of foods to avoid, citing concerns over high sugar content and potential pesticide residues in conventionally grown oats. However, Dr. Mirdamadi acknowledges that oats can be a nutritious choice due to their high fiber content. To make them healthier, he suggests opting for plain oats and enhancing them with nutrient-dense toppings such as fresh berries, chia seeds, hemp seeds, a drizzle of honey or maple syrup, and a sprinkle of cinnamon. He also recommends adding almond or peanut butter for a boost of healthy fats and protein. “So if you want to give them oatmeal, be sure to give organic unsweetened oatmeal, and just sweeten it with raw honey or some fruit,” he said in the video. Pop tarts: Dr. Mirdamadi warns that these pre-packaged toaster pastries are far from a healthy breakfast choice. They contain high fructose corn syrup, which, when consumed in excess, has been linked to obesity and an increased risk of type 2 diabetes. Additionally, these pastries are often loaded with artificial flavors, unhealthy fats, and refined sugars, making them a poor option for a nutritious start to the day. “They also contain artificial colors such as red 40 and blue ones, and these synthetic dyes are associated with hyperactivity in children and are also carcinogenic if consumed in excess, ” he cautioned. As a healthier alternative, Dr. Mirdamadi recommends avocado toast, which is rich in healthy fats, fiber, and important nutrients like potassium. “Whole grain or sprouted grain toast topped with mashed avocado, a sprinkle of salt, and pepper. Add a boiled egg or a sprinkle of chia seeds for extra protein,” he wrote. Ego waffles: These contain inflammatory seed oils, such as soybean oil or canola oil, and chronic inflammation has been linked to obesity, behavioral problems, and asthma, Dr. Mirdamadi said. Also, they contain enriched wheat flour, which is stripped of essential nutrients during processing. Instead, try a green smoothie with kale, spinach, bananas, berries, and almond milk as it is an easy way to sneak in vegetables and antioxidants in children’s diet, he added. For an added protein boost, toss in some protein powder or yogurt. Flavored yogurts: Although yogurt is a healthy prebiotic food that supports gut health, Dr. Mirdamadi warns against store-bought flavored yogurts, as they are often loaded with artificial sugars and flavors. These additives have been linked to hyperactivity and can trigger more cravings for sugar. Dr. Mirdamadi suggests egg muffins as a great alternative. These are packed with protein and healthy fats, making them a nutritious and filling option. To make them, whisk eggs with vegetables like spinach, bell peppers, and mushrooms, then bake in a muffin tin. They can be prepared in advance and stored for several days, providing a convenient and healthy breakfast option. Cereals: Artificial sugars, dyes, and preservatives make many cereals a poor breakfast choice. Instead, try organic Greek yogurt with fresh fruit and nuts. Greek yogurt is high in protein and probiotics, which promote digestive health. Top plain Greek yogurt with fresh fruits like strawberries, blueberries, or kiwi, and add a sprinkle of nuts or seeds for extra protein and healthy fats, creating a delicious and nutritious breakfast.