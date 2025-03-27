A stabbing attack in Amsterdam on Thursday wounded five people, Dutch police said, with one suspect in custody.

Police said they had erected a cordon around the area where the stabbings took place, near the central Dam Square.

“We currently have no information about the cause or motive of the stabbing incident. This is part of our investigation,” police said in a statement.

There was no immediate information on the condition of those wounded.

Police cordon the area near the central Dam Square in Amsterdam after a stabbing on March 27, 2025. Photo: AFP

Early images from local news agency ANP showed someone on a stretcher being loaded into the back of an ambulance.