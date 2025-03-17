



In a heartbreaking tragedy, a 5-year-old boy from Michigan lost his life in a hyperbaric chamber explosion this January. Now, as officials file murder charges against four individuals, the incident has raised urgent concerns about safety and regulation in an industry that operates with minimal oversight. Hyperbaric oxygen therapy (HBOT) involves placing a patient in a hyperbaric chamber, where the air pressure is raised to a level higher than normal atmospheric pressure. This increased pressure allows the lungs to absorb more oxygen, which is then delivered to the tissues to promote healing. The little boy, Thomas, died while undergoing hyperbaric chamber treatment at the Oxford Center, an alternative medicine facility in Detroit, on Jan. 31. He was receiving treatment for ADHD and sleep apnea, conditions for which the FDA has not approved the use of hyperbaric therapy. Although the FDA recommends that the facility should be accredited by Undersea & Hyperbaric Medical Society, accreditation is not a mandate. Also, state law does not require any oversight over the use of hyperbaric chambers, said Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel as reported by Detroit Free Press. The tragedy exposes a major failure in government regulation of an industry that often preys on vulnerable people seeking alternative treatments when conventional medicine fails, pointed out John Peters, executive director of the Undersea & Hyperbaric Medical Society, an international nonprofit association that provides accreditation for hyperbaric oxygen therapy programs. Peters also calls for stronger oversight to protect patients from such risks. The FDA has approved hyperbaric chambers for treating conditions like air and gas bubbles in blood vessels, severe anemia, large burns, carbon monoxide poisoning, crush injuries, decompression sickness, gas gangrene, sudden hearing loss, severe infections, radiation injuries, at-risk skin grafts, vision loss due to blood flow blockage, and non-healing diabetic foot ulcers. Although the use of hyperbaric chambers for other conditions is being studied, the FDA has stated that it has not cleared or authorized any HBOT device for uses beyond those listed. It has also highlighted several potential risks of hyperbaric chamber therapy, including ear and sinus pain, middle ear injuries such as tympanic membrane rupture, temporary vision changes, and, in rare cases, lung collapse. “High concentrations of oxygen also pose the risk of fire, which is one reason why the FDA recommends treatment at an accredited facility. Explosions and fires have occurred in HBOT chambers that have not been reviewed by the FDA and are located at unaccredited facilities,” an update from the FDA reads.