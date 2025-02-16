



American Sagui Dekel Chen is “home and safe” with his family, one day after he was released by Hamas, Secretary of State Marco Rubio confirmed on Sunday.

Chen was among the three men released in Khan Younis on Saturday in the latest victory for the fragile ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas.

Hamas also released Israeli Argentinian Iair Horn and Russian Israeli Alexander (Sasha) Troufanov, the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) confirmed.

All three men were taken from Kibbutz Nir Oz during Hamas’s Oct. 7, 2023, terrorist attack on Israel, when they killed around 1,200 Israelis and took some 250 people captive.

“President Trump keeps delivering on his promise to bring Americans home. Sagui Dekel Chen and two other hostages have been released by Hamas in Gaza after nearly 500 days of horrific captivity,” Rubio said in a statement on Sunday.

“I am grateful that they are back home and safe with their families,” he added.

Chen was among the last remaining living Americans held in captivity. The State Department noted that Hamas still holds 73 hostages, including New Jersey native Edan Alexander, who had just graduated high school, and the remains of four additional Americans who were killed in Gaza.

“They must ALL come home NOW,” Rubio continued in his official statement. “The fact that these terrorists continue to hold hostages and even dead bodies reflects their sick depravity. I call on our partners to help impress upon Hamas’ leaders that they are playing with fire.”

In a post on the social platform X, Rubio added: “Sagui is home! American Sagui Dekel Chen and two more hostages were released by Hamas in Gaza thanks to @POTUS’ strength and leadership.”

“STAY STRONG EDAN – we will have you home soon!” he wrote.





