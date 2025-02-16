Despite beginnings so humble its original cast members were known as the “Not Ready for Prime Time Players,” “Saturday Night Live” has become a cultural institution, a platform for new stars and trending topics.

When Lorne Michaels launched “SNL” in 1975, he desperately wanted a show that would speak to younger Americans truthfully, according to a Smithsonian Magazine look at the show’s history. He largely got what he was asking for, but “SNL” didn’t really find success until its third season, in part because its target audience had long soured on television, according to the article.

The show seemed to repackage the sounds of Woodstock, the laughs of comedy clubs and young Americans’ irreverence for politicians in a way that was fresh, especially for medium that still aired “The Lawrence Welk Show,” which featured big band music, big silver hair and the big accordions of polka.

The formula — George Carlin’s visionary political humor was on display when he hosted the first episode, and the debut had two musical guests — has endured throughout the years, as new generations of talent have been plugged in to the format.

Before the dawn of the 1980s, “SNL” had showcased the almost-psychedelic standup comedy of Steve Martin and aired the new sounds of Blondie (the punk act behind one of rap’s first hits, “Rapture”), the B-52s (“Rock Lobster”) and Gary Numan (whose “Cars” was an early electronic hit). Later, the show would go all-in on hip-hop musical guests (Jay-Z, 50 Cent, Queen Latifah, Cardi B, Megan Thee Stallion) while continuing to launch the careers of comedians best known as club draws. Taking chances is built in to its recipe, and in Season 50 there are still moments when “SNL” presents relative unknowns, like musician Mk.gee, and the audience seems to watch them rocket into the mainstream in real time. The noted alumni of “SNL” and the shows and movies that give a nod to its humor and irreverent sensibility have all further cemented a legacy 50 years in the making.





