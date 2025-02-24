



Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) slammed the criticism of the overhaul of thousands of federal employees, saying some of the critiques are “ridiculous.”

Jordan joined “Fox News Sunday” to discuss the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) and the slashing of various federal jobs.

On air, Jordan noted a recent story run by The Washington Post that said after cutting staff, a national park in California let go of the only locksmith that could get stuck people out of the restroom.

“Now, if that isn’t … I mean, that’s the best you can do? The real question is, how do visitors get locked in restrooms?” Jordan questioned. “I mean, this is how ridiculous some of this thing is.”

Jordan admitted that there may have been mistakes made as part of DOGE’s quick actions restructuring the federal government, but he understands there is real urgency with the Trump administration to cut back on “wasteful spending.”

“The one guy who can unlock people who somehow get locked in a restroom at a national park?” he reiterated. “This is ridiculous.”

He slammed the Democratic Party for its criticism of the layoffs and said they are “pretty darn crazy” arguments. Democrats have been sounding the alarm that the cuts will be detrimental and harm both the country and people’s livelihoods.

Jordan noted that President Trump campaigned on cutting back costs and is merely following through with his promises.

“Instead of Democrats attacking the guy who’s exposing the stupid spending, how about helping us get rid of the stupid spending?” Jordan questioned.





