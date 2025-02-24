



Democratic strategist James Carville suggested the Trump administration will “collapse” within 30 days as the public reacts to the sweeping actions from the executive branch.

“I believe that this administration, in less than 30 days is in the midst of a massive collapse and particularly a collapse in public opinion,” Carville said during a conversation with Mediaite’s Dan Abrams about the Trump administration’s unprecedented recent actions.

Abrams asked Carville to clarify what he meant to confirm that Carville believes the administration will crumble shortly.

“It’s collapsing right now. We’re in the midst of a collapse,” Carville replied. “This is the lowest approval, not even close, that any president has ever had at a comparable time.”

As the Trump administration moves to slash federal spending through Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), concern and shock has spread across the country. Thousands of federal workers are out of work as DOGE is examining various federal agencies, potentially gaining access to sensitive information.

It appears that some of President Trump’s closest allies are at odds. Musk and the Office of Personnel Management (OPM) sent federal employees a request for them to detail what they accomplished last week but several agencies have pushed back and said they will not have their workers comply.

Carville noted that Trump has already dropped in approval ratings from one “pretty damn good poll” and believes it will be “easy pickings” in about six weeks. The mentioned poll showed Trump’s approval rating dropping from the low fifties to the upper thirties.

He also noted that he doesn’t believe Republicans will be able to pass a reconciliation package to tackle the country’s debt. GOP leaders will have to go to House Democrats, who Carville said would shock the American public, over the matter.

“I think they know exactly what they’re doing and they know exactly what’s going to happen,” Carville said. “I’ve never been mistaken.”

Carville’s comments following previous ones he’s made predicting the Trump administration would collapse. He joined Fox News’s “Hannity” last week to say Democrats don’t need to be aggressive in combatting Trump because his poll numbers predict that a “collapse is already underway.”





Source link