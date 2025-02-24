



President Trump announced Sunday that he would be choosing radio and podcast host Dan Bongino, a longtime Trump ally, as the deputy FBI director.

“Great news for Law Enforcement and American Justice! Dan Bongino, a man of incredible love and passion for our Country, has just been named the next DEPUTY DIRECTOR OF THE FBI, by the man who will be the best ever Director, Kash Patel,” Trump said on Truth Social.

Bongino is a former U.S. Secret Service agent that became known for his defense of Trump while previously appearing as a Fox News contributor.

“Thank you Mr. President, Attorney General Bondi, and Director Patel,” Bongino posted on X.

Trump highlighted that “The Dan Bongino Show” host has a psychology master’s degree from the City University of New York and an MBA from Pennsylvania State University.

“He was a member of the New York Police Department (New York’s Finest!), a highly respected Special Agent with the United States Secret Service, and is now one of the most successful Podcasters in the Country, something he is willing and prepared to give up in order to serve,” Trump said.

Trump offered up his congratulations and said Bongino will be working with Attorney General Pam Bondi and Patel to bring back fairness, justice, law and order to the country.

Just days ago, Patel was confirmed by the Senate to lead the FBI. A staunch ally of Trump’s, Patel was one of the more controversial picks over his previous remarks.





Source link