



The White House on Tuesday unveiled the interim administrator at the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) as Amy Gleason.

The disclosure of the interim administrator’s identity came in the wake of consistent reporter questioning and the White House saying that tech billionaire Elon Musk is technically uninvolved with DOGE, despite the fact that Musk has been said to be heading up its cost-cutting attempts.

Here’s what you need to know about the Gleason, DOGE’s interim administrator:

She was a member of the last Trump administration

Gleason was a part of the United States Digital Service between 2018 and 2021, per her LinkedIn, and assisted the coronavirus pandemic federal response of the White House, The Associated Press reported.

She has history surrounding health care

The New York Times reported that the DOGE interim administrator said five years ago that medical system-related irritations she faced following her daughter’s illness diagnosis sparked a focus on health care reforms in Gleason. She worked at a health company-centered investment firm as a chief product officer in the wake of President Trump’s first term with health care executive Brad Smith, the Times reported. The outlet reported that Jared Kushner and Smith previously assisted in the response to the coronavirus together.

She is connected to another DOGE figure

The Associated Press reported that Smith has been involved with DOGE. The Times reported that those close to the matter said that Musk began to be advised on cost-cutting efforts by the health care executive last year, with Gleason being brought along by Smith in conversations about cost-cutting.





