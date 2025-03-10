



Canada’s Liberal Party chose its next leader in Mark Carney, and he will soon replace Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to lead the country.

The exact date for Carney, 59, to take office is uncertain, but the timing will be decided by the incoming and outgoing leaders.

Carney is a political outsider and high-profile banker. He was announced by the Liberal Party on Sunday after his party voted in a nominating process, Reuters reported.

“The polls are closed. Thank you to everyone who joined us on this campaign — and let’s keep building, together,” Carney posted online.

Trudeau resigned in January. Carney will be left to handle the tension between Canada and the U.S. after President Trump launched the countries into a tariff war.

Carney earned the most party endorsements and raised the most money among the four Liberal candidates. He’s going to be the first prime minister that hasn’t been a legislator or had cabinet experience, Reuters noted.

He will both inherit unstable international ground and unstable domestic ground. With his party’s support decreasing over the last few years and opposition parties wanting to trigger an election, CBS News reported.

The next election must be held by October 20. The Liberal Party will face off against Conservatives, who are led by Pierre Poilievre, a career politician.

Updated at 7:21 pm ET.





