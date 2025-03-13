



President Trump will give a speech focused on “law and order” at the Department of Justice (DOJ) on Friday, according to the White House.

The president is set to argue that there has been a weaponization of justice based on politics, a common theme of his, and also discuss his plans to combat crime.

“President Trump will visit the Department of Justice to give remarks on restoring law and order, removing violent criminals from our communities, and ending the weaponization of justice against Americans for their political leanings,” press secretary Karoline Leavitt said in a statement.

Axios first reported on the DOJ speech, which highlights the personal interest Trump has taken in the work of the department.

Attorney General Pam Bondi was a senior adviser on Trump’s first impeachment defense team, and she was among a group of Republicans who showed up to support Trump at his New York hush money criminal trial that ended last May with a conviction on 34 felony counts.

Additionally, Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche was one of Trump’s criminal defense attorneys in his hush money trail.

Trump’s 2024 campaign rhetoric focused on restoring law and order and ending weaponization of government, while he faced several legal issues. In addition his conviction for falsifying business records, he was in 2023 found liable for sexual abuse and defamation.

The president recently signed an executive order targeting the law firm Perkins Coie, a move that a federal judge this week froze parts of after the firm claimed its past work for Democrats made it a subject for retaliation by the administration.

Trump also moved to restrict security clearances for some attorneys at law firm Covington over its legal assistance to former special counsel Jack Smith, who brought two criminal cases against Trump.





