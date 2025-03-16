



Trump administration special envoy Steve Witkoff said the administration is “exploring” alternatives for relocation of the Palestinian people after President Trump said he would potentially take over Gaza to rebuild after its war with Israel.

Host Margaret Brennan asked Witkoff about the administration’s plans for relocating the 2 million Palestinians in Gaza, noting that in the past he said they would work with Egypt or Jordan.

“I mean, I think we’re exploring, Margaret, all alternatives and options that leads to a better life for Gazans, and, by the way, for the people of Israel,” Witkoff said. “So, we’re exploring all of those things.”

Trump has doubled down on his proposal for the U.S. to take responsibility for the Gaza Strip, which is currently controlled by the Palestinian militant group Hamas.

The president has suggested turning the land into a “Riviera of the Middle East,” shared an artificial intelligence video envisioning the future strip and said Palestinians will be permanently relocated after the war.

The idea has met with a great deal of criticism, but Witkoff brushed aside concerns and highlighted the U.S. proposal sent to Hamas.

“Now to me, we put a very sensible proposal on the table that was intended as a bridge to get to a final discussion and final resolution here that would have incorporated some sort of demilitarization of Hamas, which must happen. That’s a red line for the Israelis, and maybe could have led to a long-term peace resolution here,” Witkoff said.

“And yet, Hamas came up with their own construct, essentially disavowed what we discussed and, to my mind, that was a pretty poor ending, and I hope they reconsider,” he continued. “Because the alternative is not so good for them.”





