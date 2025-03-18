The editorial board of The New York Post went after tech billionaire Elon Musk on Sunday, stating that he is “way out of his lane” in calling for the impeachment of a judge who temporarily blocked the Trump administration from carrying out deportations under the Alien Enemies Act.

“Elon Musk is way out of his lane in cheering a bid to impeach federal Judge James Boasberg, who’s put a temporary hold on deportation flights of illegal migrant gangbangers,” the editorial board wrote in their Sunday piece, which was highlighted by Mediaite.

“We like the idea of the flights: The brutes of Tren de Aragua and MS-13 have had it too easy for far too long, and current efforts to get tough are a necessary correction to Biden-era denial,” they added

Rep. Brandon Gill (R-Texas) on Saturday said on the social platform X that he is going to “be filing Articles of Impeachment against activist judge James Boasberg this week.”

“Necessary,” Musk said in his own post on Sunday, responding to Gill.

Last weekend, an order invoking the Alien Enemies Act was signed by the president for the quick deportation of anyone suspected of being a member of Tren de Aragua, a Venezuelan gang. Worries were sparked about large scale deportations of Venezuelans lacking links to the gang due to the process barring a hearing.

U.S. District Judge James Boasberg on Saturday issued a 14-day halt on deportations for all individuals eligible for removal under the president’s order.

“The case seems destined to go all the way to the Supreme Court. Can the feds simply declare anyone a TdA member before putting them on a plane off to an El Salvadoran prison?” the Post editorial board questioned in their piece.

“Which makes it just plain silly for Musk to tweet ‘necessary’ of a Texas rep’s plan to file to impeach the judge: It’s nothing of the kind, and cheering it only makes Musk look reckless — a reputation he doesn’t need when many DOGE actions also face court challenge,” they added.

The Hill has reached out to a spokesperson for DOGE for comment.